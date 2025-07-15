Milton Keynes MP ‘bowled over’ by talents of disabled learners at MK SNAP

By Sally Murrer
Published 15th Jul 2025, 12:11 BST
MP for Milton Keynes Central, Emily Darlington was ‘bowled over’ by the skills and talents of learners when she visited MK SNAP

Emily visited the charity on International Disability Awareness Day (Monday July 14) to see how it helps adults with learning disabilities.

After meeting the learners in their life and work skill-building sessions, she said: “MK SNAP is a lifeline to the adults in Milton Keynes that want to develop and work.”

She added: “After seeing how happy and proud the learners are showing off all the work they are doing, I would encourage any business to talk to MK SNAP and see how they can help them.”

MP Emily Darlington with some of the MK SNAP team

Emily was so impressed by the learners’ artwork that she commissioned MK SNAP to design the 2025 Christmas cards for her House of Commons colleagues.

Lisa Spearman, MK SNAP’s vice-chair of trustees, said: “I was delighted to have the opportunity to show Emily around MK SNAP, introduce her to our learners and showcase how we help people to develop to their full potential. I was also pleased to hear Emily talk about she can help organisations like MK SNAP.”

MK SNAP is an award-winning charity offering person-centred life-skills, work training and opportunities for adults with learning difficulties. The learners include people recovering from stroke or head injury, people with visual or mobility impairment and people with learning disabilities or autism.

In 2013 SNAP led the initiative to establish Disability Awareness Day in the city dedicating a pillar at MK Rose celebrating ‘ability’

