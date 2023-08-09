Milton Keynes MP is 'surprised' to hear 200 asylum seekers are to be housed in his patch

City MP Ben Everitt has admitted he was “surprised” to hear that 200 single, male asylum seekers are to be housed by the government smack in the middle of his constituency.

It seems the first the MK South MP knew about the scale of the plan was when he read the exclusive story in the Citizen on Monday.

We revealed how the Home Office plans to accommodate the asylum seekers at Harben House Hotel in Newport Pagnell’s Tickford Street.

Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt is seeking details from his government about plans to house 200 male asylum seekers in Newport Pagnell

The move will be imminent as a least one local business based at the hotel has been given just a week’s notice to quit.

The hotel will act as a holding centre for the asylum seekers as soon as they arrive in the country and they will remain there short-term until they’ve been officially screened and checked.

Mr Everitt said yesterday (Tuesday): “I'm very surprised to learn about the scale of the accommodation and the fact that it will be used to house single, male asylum seekers.

"I understand our communities will be distressed by this news and I have urgently contacted the Home Office to seek assurances and further details.”

Today the Tory MP announced he had been in touch with the Minister of State for Immigration to give his views.

He said: “I've made the point that Harben House successfully hosted Afghan families following Op Pitting and that it's much more suitable for family accommodation rather than single adult males.

“Please be assured that I understand residents' concerns and will continue to liaise with ministers and officials at the Home Office.”

He has also written to MK City Council’s Labour leader Pete Marland.

“It’s time he put aside politics and works with me to understand what is happening in Newport Pagnell, and ensure residents are informed and everyone in, or joining our community, stay safe,” he said.

The MP published all this on his social media pages and it prompted angry comments from some constituents.

“But it’s your Home Office… why are they not making you aware?” asked one.

Another wrote: “Who cares who knew what ? What about the residents and our young children (ie teen girls and boys) on their school holidays, out and about... that’s my concern and should be everybody's concern right now.”

A third asked: “Please can you tell me why our own homeless people in Milton Keynes and beyond are not being given this opportunity to stay at Harben House and have all the benefits on offer to those just entering the country legally illegally or for asylum? Surely their need is as great.”

Harben House was very successfully used by the Home Office to house refugees from Afghanistan two years ago and the Citizen reported how the families were welcomed with open arms by local people.

But many townspeople see single, male and unscreened asylum seekers as a different matter and are demanding to know what safety and screening procedures will be in place.