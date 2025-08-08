Sir Keir was joined by the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy who told National World’s Local Democracy Reporting Service that the young people involved in the project were ‘phenomenal.’

Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, who was part of the visiting party of dignitaries said of the visit: “I am so glad to have the Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport here to meet some of Milton Keynes’s incredible young people.

“I’m so proud of this city and our youth are a huge part of that. I’m currently running a summer school programme for 15-18 year olds interested in politics, and their curiosity and talent has blown me away.”

During their visit to the city the Prime Minister and Culture Secretary announced the Building Creative Futures package which will see £88 million support activities including climbing walls, outdoor adventures, music lessons and community volunteering.

As part of the package £22.5 million will also go towards creating tailored enrichment offers in up to 400 schools.

“For far too long now young people have been left behind, with youth services seeing a decade-long decline in investment of over 70 per cent”, said Darlington.

“We need to turn that around and give young people their futures back. This is another brilliant step towards that goal.”

