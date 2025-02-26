City MP Emily Darlington has grilled a top exceutive of X (Twitter) over highly offensive content that they allow to remain on the platform.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emily launched into a tirade at Tuesday’s Science, Innovation and Technology Committee, which grilled tech giants from X, TikTok, Google and Meta about harmful algorithms and online misinformation.

Addressing Wifredo Fernandez, X's senior director for government affairs, the MK Central Labour MP told of a reaction she received following her simple post of X about her local post office closing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This was my reply from one person: ;You are a traitor to the British people and you will swing oh so slowly on a gibbet’” she said.

Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington did not hold back during her rant against offensive posts on social media

“I had to look up what a gibbet is, it's not a pleasant thing. I reported (it) as harmful and vioennt speech and in violation of your rules for expressing violence is not allowed. That's your rule, these are your safety rules.”

But X took no action, said Emily, and the offensive comment still remain. The same account continues to post atrocious comments about jews, muslims, immigrants and the conflict in Ukraine as well as sexually abusive remarks about women.

You can view Emily’s rant on Sky News TikTok here, but warned of graphic and offensive language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She asked Mr Fernandez: “Is this acceptable under the guise of free speech on X these days?”

He replied: “No those comments are abhorrant and we'll have our teams take a look, absolutely..”

Emily then persisted: “And you assure this committee this account will be removed?”

Here Mr Fernadez procrastinated, saying: "I can't make any assurances. I can assure that our teams will review under our terms of service and I'm sorry that you had to, you know, experience that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emily concluded: “The thing is that these re no unique, I am not the only MP who gets these messages from these kinds of accounts and report them and no action is taken.”

The session also saw MPs clash with Meta bosses over the implementation of end-to-end encryption - with one accusing them of turning Facebook Messenger into "Jeffrey Epstein's private island".