Milton Keynes MP shows off impressive abs as he poses topless in wild swimming spot

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City MP Ben Everitt has shed formalities to pose topless during a wild swimming session in Milton Keynes.

Showing off an impressive and tanned torso, 43-year-old Mr Everitt posted photographs on his social media going for a dip in the river at Olney.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote: “After being tired, hungry and sore all summer, completed my final preseason training session this morning. And cooled off with a lovely dip at Olney Swimming Steps”

Milton Keynes MP Ben Everitt shows off his post-training body

A big rugby fan, he said he was “excited and proud” to be playing for the Commons & Lords RUFC at the Parliamentary Rugby World Cup.

Made up of MPs, Lords and their staff, the UK Parliament rugby team aims to play and promote the sport of rugby union.

Commons & Lords RFC was formed from members of both Houses of Parliament, their staff and staff of the Houses. The club plays teams from other parliaments and charitable orgainisations to raise the profile of rugby union amongst politicians and to raise funds for a range of Charities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Everitt is the Conservative MP for Milton Keynes North and has been an MP continuously since 12 December 2019.

Ben Everitt, MP for Milton Keynes North, was swimming in the river at Olney

The river swimming area at Olney is part of his constituency and highly popular during summer months. The Swimming Steps are situated behind Olney recreation ground, and have shallow spots where children can stand as well as deeper spots for jumping in.