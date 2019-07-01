Milton Keynes MP speaks out over guide dog discrimination

Regular discrimination against guide dogs in Milton Keynes has led to a city MP backing an awareness campaign.

MK North MP Mark Lancaster is horrified that 76 per cent guide dog owners say they have been turned away from shops, restaurants or taxis because of their dogs.

Mark Lancaster

He said: “It was disturbing to hear how common these incidents of discrimination are for assistance dog owners. No-one should be turned away on their local high street because of their assistance dog.”

Mark added: “I support Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign to tackle the ignorance that causes access refusals, and make sure businesses are held accountable when they occur.”

Chris Theobald from Guide Dogs charity said: “The law is very clear that assistance dog owners have the same rights as anyone else to shop, take a taxi or visit their local restaurant.

“Despite this, our survey shows assistance dog owners face refusals on a regular basis... businesses that refuse to allow your dog in are effectively slamming the door in your face.”

Chris added: “Businesses have a responsibility to make sure all their staff welcome assistance dog owners. We are calling for disability equality training as standard in sectors where refusals are common.”