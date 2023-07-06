Milton Keynes MP sponsors road safety bill that would mean more speed cameras in the city

City MP Ben Everitt is taking action on road safety in Milton Keynes by co-sponsoring a bill in Parliament aimed at tackling speeding.

The 10-minute rule motion was presented in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday) by Mark Eastwood, the MP for Dewsbury, and would require the Secretary of State to act in three specific areas.

This would include publishing revised guidance on traffic enforcement cameras, a lower threshold of collisions for a speed camera to be installed and guidance for local communities to express support for safety cameras.

The proposed new legislation would lower the threshold for fitting speed cameras in MK and elsewhere

Ben, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “This motion I am co-sponsoring would not only help improve the safety of roads here in Milton Keynes, but across the entire country.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to so many residents on doorsteps in recent months, particularly in Hanslope just a few weeks ago, and I know how important an issue speeding is for local people and for our amazing Parish Councils.

“We need more clarity and support for local communities who want to take action and get speed cameras installed in their area so I hope this motion will be supported.”

More speed cameras in Milton Keynes could also put stop to the frequent car racing sessions and meet-ups that happen late a night on city grid roads.