Milton Keynes MP sponsors road safety bill that would mean more speed cameras in the city

He’s determined to tackle speeding on local roads
By Sally Murrer
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

City MP Ben Everitt is taking action on road safety in Milton Keynes by co-sponsoring a bill in Parliament aimed at tackling speeding.

The 10-minute rule motion was presented in the House of Commons yesterday (Wednesday) by Mark Eastwood, the MP for Dewsbury, and would require the Secretary of State to act in three specific areas.

This would include publishing revised guidance on traffic enforcement cameras, a lower threshold of collisions for a speed camera to be installed and guidance for local communities to express support for safety cameras.

The proposed new legislation would lower the threshold for fitting speed cameras in MK and elsewhereThe proposed new legislation would lower the threshold for fitting speed cameras in MK and elsewhere
The proposed new legislation would lower the threshold for fitting speed cameras in MK and elsewhere
Ben, the MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “This motion I am co-sponsoring would not only help improve the safety of roads here in Milton Keynes, but across the entire country.”

He added: “I’ve spoken to so many residents on doorsteps in recent months, particularly in Hanslope just a few weeks ago, and I know how important an issue speeding is for local people and for our amazing Parish Councils.

“We need more clarity and support for local communities who want to take action and get speed cameras installed in their area so I hope this motion will be supported.”

More speed cameras in Milton Keynes could also put stop to the frequent car racing sessions and meet-ups that happen late a night on city grid roads.

Police disrupt these when they can but often residents complain of being kept awake until the early hours by the sound of noisy modified exhausts and engines.

