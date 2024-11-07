Milton Keynes MP vows to sleep on the street in chilly temperatures next week

Chris Curtis MP

A city MP is to sleep on the street to help raise thousands of pounds for Milton Keynes homelessness charity.

Milton Keynes North’s Labour MP Chris Curtis will be spending the night sleeping outside Milton Keynes College along with business leaders in the city to raise funds for the Bus Shelter MK.

The event, which will be on November 14 this year, takes place each winter. Each participant aims to raise at least £,1000 to donate towards supporting a local homelessness charity.

This is the second year Chris has taken part but the first since his election as an MP in July this year.

The Bus Shelter MK provides temporary shelter, food and one-to-one support for rough sleepers in the city, with an aim of getting them off the streets for good. In the first five years of the charity’s operation, they had provided shelter to 185 people in Milton Keynes, and supported a further 750.

Chris said, “It’s a shame that this fundraising event is so desperately needed, but I am pleased to be able to play my part in a really important initiative.”

He added: “Since being elected to serve Milton Keynes, I have been working for national change to end homelessness, including being a vocal advocate of renters’ rights, and pushing for more money for local government. But the fact is, there are people on the streets of our city right now who need our help.

“If you feel able to donate, I’d really encourage you to support this brilliant charity and the vital work they do.”

You can view Chris’s fundraiser here.