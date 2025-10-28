Milton Keynes MP welcomes new target to get two-thirds of young people into university or apprenticeship

A Milton Keynes MP has welcomed the UK government’s target of getting two-thirds of young people to go to university or study a technical qualification after leaving school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The MP for Milton Keynes North, Chris Curtis, welcomed the new aim set by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer last month.

At the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool, the prime minister said that the previous ambition set out in 1999 by Tony Blair to "get 50% of kids to uni" was no longer "right for our times".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He instead wants to see young people going to university, further education, or a "gold standard apprenticeship" by the age of 25.

Milton Keynes MP, Chris Curtis, welcomes the government's target of getting two-thirds of young people in the UK to go to university or study a technical qualification after leaving school. Photo: Milton Keynes Labour Party

The move aims to put qualifications like apprenticeships on equal footing with university degrees, and encourage more young people to consider the wide range of options available.

Chris Curtis MP said, “This is a refreshing change of tone in politics that recognises that there cannot be a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to learning and that different qualifications may not carry equal weight right now - but they should.

“After all, we have major skills shortages in fields like construction that won’t be filled without technical qualifications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Since becoming an MP I’ve been proud to work with Milton Keynes College and meet many fantastic students learning there. We are truly lucky to have such an innovative, dedicated and transformative further education college in our city.

“Of course, none of this will happen without funding, which I’ll continue to push for. But I’m heartened to see an ambition from this Labour Government that reflects the times we live in and the varied talents and skills of young people in our city.”