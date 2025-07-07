Milton Keynes MP welcomes plans to recognise miscarriage as bereavement
Member of Parliament for Milton Keynes Central Emily Darlington, who has herself experienced miscarriage, said she supported proposals in the Government’s Employment Rights Bill to give protected bereavement leave to individuals affected by pregnancy loss at any stage.
Current rules grant up to two weeks of bereavement leave for the death of a child under the age of 18 or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy.
Under the proposed changes to the bill, which are expected to receive Royal Assent this month, the right to bereavement leave would be expanded to those who lose a baby before 24 weeks.
Speaking about the plans Darlington said: “As someone who’s experienced the trauma of pregnancy loss, I’m deeply relieved that we’re finally recognising miscarriage for what it is - a bereavement.
“Being limited to taking sick leave after experiencing such a loss has added to the stigma of having a miscarriage - I’m hopeful that women of the future will be able to stand up and say “I’m not ‘ill’, I’m grieving”, and take the time they need before going back to work.”
Among other proposed changes to the bill are the introduction of statutory sick pay for 1.3 million low-paid workers, a ban on exploitative zero hours contracts and fire and rehire practices and new obligations on employers to prevent sexual harassment.
A phased approach is being taken to ensure businesses have time to prepare.
New rights for pregnant workers and bereavement leave are among the measures set to come in during the final phase in 2027.