Milton Keynes MPs defend their Chancellor's new budget, saying it's 'good news' for our city

The three MPs for Milton Keyne have welcomed the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement today, saying it is good news for the city.

The Budget was the first in history to be delivered by a female Chancellor, and was the first of the new Labour Government.

Chris Curtis (Milton Keynes North), Emily Darlington (Milton Keynes Central) and Callum Anderson (Buckingham and Bletchley) all agree that it was seeking to “fix the foundations” of the economy.

They say the key points that will benefit MK include including funding to deliver an extra two million NHS operations, scans and appointments a year nationally, bringing down waiting lists, and £1 billion to help those facing financial hardship via the Household Support Fund, plus an extra £500 million to fix roads and fill potholes.

Other announcements included a freeze on fuel duty, money for extra neighbourhoods police and PCSOs, and a pay rise for over three million workers nationwide through an increase to the National Living Wage.

The Chancellor also announced that East West Rail would go ahead faster than previously planned, increasing connectivity for Milton Keynes residents and boosting our local economy.

Chris Curtis said: “From a cheaper pint at their local to a better education for their child, and more money in the pocket of small business owners, this is a budget that benefits people living in Milton Keynes North and is a stark contrast to years of decline with the Conservatives.”

Callum Anderson said, “Our Chancellor today demonstrated responsible leadership in the national interest. I share her belief that Britain can burn brighter than ever. This Labour budget prioritises growing an economy that will create wealth and opportunity for all. And I was particularly pleased to see the Chancellor’s commitment to delivering East West Rail. We are supporting working people and ending the short-termism that has been limiting our country’s potential.”

Emily Darlington said, “MK needed this budget. The first Labour budget in fourteen years and the first ever delivered by a female Chancellor of the Exchequer puts Milton Keynes at the heart of a plan for investment in our citizens and investment in our city.”

