Milton Keynes North MP Chris Curtis challenges FirstPort's managing director during a Parliamentary committee session

A Milton Keynes MP’s grilling of the managing director of FirstPort during a Parliamentary committee session has attracted more than 70,000 views on social media.

Chris Curtis, the Labour MP for the Milton Keynes North constituency challenged FirstPort managing director Martin King during a session of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee.

Curtis highlighted their failings on estates including Redhouse Park in the city during a tense exchange with King.

In his line of questioning, Curtis said: “Because of the way this sector is set up, because there’s no real competition, because it’s so hard to get rid of you when you’re not performing your duty, that gate hasn’t been fixed for eight years, and you still seem to be making millions of pounds of dividends for your shareholders.

“It seems like you’re milking the system, doesn’t it?”

Responding to the MP’s points managing director King indicated they were making changes, but was aware they “don’t get it right all of the time.”

Curtis responded, “some of the time would be nice”, with the video showing King looking unimpressed at this remark.

Since his election last year Curtis has met with Redhouse Park residents to hear their experiences.

“Too many residents in Milton Keynes are stuck in a broken system of saving for years to buy a home, then having to pay extortionate fees to management companies who don’t deliver the services expected and aren't held accountable,” Curtis said.

“It simply isn’t right, and while I’m working to end this system nationally, I’m also holding these companies to account now for their complete and utter failure to deliver for residents in our city.”

