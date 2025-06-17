Milton Keynes MPs reiterate support for city’s Hong Kong community

Milton Keynes MPs have reiterated their support for the city’s Hong Kong community, pledging to ensure promises made to BNO visa holders are kept in the face of changes to the immigration system.

BNO, or British National (Overseas), is a special type of nationality status granted to some people from Hong Kong before the 1997 handover of the territory from the UK to China.

Around three million Hongkongers were eligible for this status, and the introduction of the BNO visa allowed those with BNO status and their close family members additional rights to live and work in the UK.

It is estimated there could be more than 1000 Hong Kong families living in Milton Keynes.

With the introduction of new changes in the Government’s recently introduced Immigration White Paper, which seeks to fix the broken immigration system left by the previous Conservative Government and restore the public’s faith the system, the three Labour MPs in MK are pledging to work with the Government to ensure that the promises made to BNO visa holders are upheld.

Emily Darlington, MP for MK Central, said “There is no getting away from the fact that the public has lost trust in our country’s immigration system after years of neglect by the Conservatives. While we need to act to get the issue under control, we also want to continue to protect and celebrate the wonderful diversity of our city while ensuring people who have fled political violence can feel safe and secure in their future here in Milton Keynes.

“That’s why our approach prioritises proper consultation and a responsible legislative process. We will engage with the Hong Kong community here while this process continues, and advocate for the protections that the BNO community needs.”

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: “The Conservatives left our immigration system in a shambolic state, and that needs to change. But that doesn’t mean unilaterally removing long-standing commitments to communities like Hongkongers, which is what Kemi Badenoch seemingly wishes to do.

“We will continue to advocate for the rights of the Hong Kong community, who have fled political persecution and bring so much to our city.”