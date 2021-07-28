Milton Keynes MPs urged to oppose £1000 a year cut to local people on Universal Credit

Local Labour councillors are opposing a £1000 a year benefits cut to struggling MK families and urging the city's two Tory MPs to speak out against it.

The cut will apply to the 10,365 people on Universal Credit in Milton Keynes.

The vast majority on those are in work, say Labour councillors, and the cut would remove around £11m from the pockets of less affluent families in MK - more than £1000 a year per family.

The cut will cost local people around £1000 a year

The extra £20 a week was introduced at the start of the Covid pandemic last year but leading anti-poverty campaigners, charities and opposition parties have been urging the government to keep the uplift.

Despite widespread opposition from across the political spectrum the Conservative government has announced that it will go ahead with a planned cut in October.

MK Labour are opposing the cut and are urging Conservative MPs Ben Everitt and Iain Stewart to speak out against the cut.

Last year Ben and Iain voted against extending help for children on free school meals to the Christmas period stating that the way to decrease food poverty was through the Universal Credit system.

Labour have also used the £1000 a year cut to criticise the fact that Ben Everitt last year claimed almost £3000 a month in expenses for a second home in London, despite living only 45 minutes away from London.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children said: “The £1000 a year cut to the income of the least well-off families in MK is a disgrace. Labour opposes this cut and our Conservative MPs should too.”

She continued: “The cut will take nearly £11,000,000 out of the local economy. The vast majority of the 10,000 people in MK on Universal Credit are in hardworking families. They cannot afford it and the cut will hit the most vulnerable the most. Last year our MPs said the best way to tackle child poverty was through Universal Credit. The cut is opposed across the political spectrum and its impact will be devastating. Our Conservative MPs need to act.”

“Last year Ben Everitt claimed almost £3000 a month in expenses for a second home in London when he lives 45 minutes away, yet now he’d take £1000 from the pockets of our poorest families, but what do we expect from a man who voted for a cut to the help the UK gives the world’s poorest children just weeks after saying he wouldn’t? Let’s hope he does the decent thing this time.”