Milton Keynes MPs vote for biggest boost to workers' rights in a generation

Milton Keynes MPs have voted for the biggest boost to workers’ rights in a generation, through Labour’s Employment Rights Bill.

Around half of all workers across the country - that’s around 15 million people - are set to benefit from this bill.

It will establish day one rights to parental and bereavement leave, increase sick pay for the lowest earners and aim to stop unfair fire and rehire practices.

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, added: “There is no wiggle room on these reforms - we are absolutely committed to making life better for working people.

“That’s why I’m proud to vote for the Employment Rights Bill, and proud that the government has stood up to Conservative Lords trying to water it down.”

The government has overturned amendments tabled by the Lords that could have weakened the Bill. These would have included watering down the day one protection from unfair dismissal, as well as limiting who is able to benefit from the ban on exploitative zero hour contracts.

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “These generational reforms will end insecure work, unfair pay and poor working conditions, and improve people’s lives through putting more money in their pockets. I am proud that we can tell residents in Milton Keynes that we supported them.”

Callum Anderson, MP for Buckingham and Bletchley, said: “This Bill will make a meaningful and lasting change to working people’s lives in Milton Keynes and across the country.

“That’s what our Labour Government was elected to do, and what I came into politics to do.”