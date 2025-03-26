Milton Keynes mum and daughter go head-to-head in top business award scheme

A mum and daughter are going head-to-head to compete for an award for business acumen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pam and Katie Parker both run their own companies in the city and both have been shortlisted for the prestigious Business Leader prize at the SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards 2025.

Pam is managing director of PPSGB, an MK-based company specialising in the design and manufacture of protective equipment for the nuclear, pharmaceutical, and civil resilience industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is recognised as a leading UK manufacturer, delivering bespoke solutions to hazard-prone industries, and Pam’s leadership has driven growth and innovation - securing the company’s reputation both nationally and internationally.

Mum and daughter businesswomen Pam and Katie Parker

Meanwhile daughter Katie owns Pickles Pet Pantry, a popular pet shop in Olney. Known for its wide range of high-quality pet supplies and excellent customer service, it has quickly become a trusted name in the community.

The SME MK & Buckinghamshire Business Awards awards ceremony will take place on Monday next week at Stadium MK, where the pair will compete for the coveted title.

Now in their ninth year, the awards scheme celebrate the achievements of hardworking and enterprising SMEs across the region. Winning an award is a mark of business excellence, offering valuable PR opportunities and enhancing credibility among peers and customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the awards said: “Pam and Katie’s dual nominations make for a unique and exciting family rivalry, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit that runs through the Parker family. As they await the results, both women remain proud of their contributions to their respective industries and the communities they serve.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.