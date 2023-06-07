News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes mum appeals for sponsors to pay for her talented young son to go to private theatre school

By Sally Murrer
Published 7th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 2 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST

A mum is appealing for local businesses to help her young son realise his dream to go to full-time stage school.

Talented Kaiden Davis,12, loves to sing and dance and recently passed gruelling auditions to be offered a place at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London.

But the £15,000 a year fees plus £3,000 annual travel costs from Milton Keynes, is beyond the family budget, says his mum Jodie Davis.

Kaiden Davis is desperate to go to full-time theatre schoolKaiden Davis is desperate to go to full-time theatre school
“We are hoping that someone may be able to help by sponsoring him… Kaiden is a well mannered boy who gives 100% in everything he does,” she said.

"He's constantly singing and dancing around the house and loves to make his own shows...I believe he has a huge talent.”

Jodie said Kaiden, who currently attends Oakgrove secondary school, has loved to sing and perform since he was very young and has always dreamed of being on the stage.

"He loves going to the theatre and has seen many show. His face beams as soon as he enters the theatre.”

Realising his passion for performing, Jodie looked at local theatre school groups and enrolled him at Arts1 School Of Performance in Linford Wood for one session a week.

From there he went to the Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in MK and he is due to take part in their production of the musical Fame this weekend.

Jodie said: “Kaiden had been there for a couple of years now and he has flourished. He's taken part in many shows and has massively improved in his skills in particular his singing.

"He loves the PQA academy but it's just not enough for him as it's only one day a week.”

Jodie applied for the Sylvia Young school with the hope that he may be able to get a scholarship.

“We were aware that this isn't an easy school to get into but we went ahead with the application, where Kaiden had to send a self tape of him singing acting and dancing,” she said.

“Kaiden passed stage 1 and was invited to the school to sit an academic test and perform one of the monologues he was sent. He got through to stage 3 and has been offered a place.

"We are so proud of him but unfortunately there are no scholarships and it's very expensive to attend.

“Myself and his dad are beyond proud of him we just hope we can help him follow his dream. We are trying to raise funds so we can send him and we are looking for any local companies that would help sponsor young talent.”

The Sylvia Young Theatre School places emphasis on high academic standards and on excellence in the performing arts.

Its aim is to develop the whole person as well as providing a unique opportunity for students with potential in the performing arts to train and to perfect their skills.

Famous graduates from the school include Amy Winehouse, Emma Bunton, Rita Ora, Leona Lewis, Sophie Lawrence, Denise Van Outen, Billie Piper, Kara Tointon, Tom Fletcher, Matt Willis, Vanessa Whyte and Nathan Sykes.

