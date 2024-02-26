Milton Keynes mum becomes author after writing book to help her son cope with anxiety

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A mum who is a primary school teacher has become a published author after writing a book to help her young son cope with anxiety.

Amber Clairmonte teaches primary school children in MK and invented a character called Moony Mouse, who has a mixed ethnic background and a blended/co-parented family.

Amber’s seven-year-old son has struggled with a specific anxiety and the book shows Moony navigating the common worries children today face in day to day life, one magical adventure at a time.

Amber Clairmonte from Milton Keynes has a three-book deal to write children's books

In book one, which will be officially launched this World Book Day, Moony is worrying about going to daddy's house - a very common anxiety for children in co-parented families.

A tiny astronaut jumps out of his red rocket night light and takes him on a magical adventure to the moon that includes aliens and space races, and they look at things from another perspective, subtly alleviating the anxiety from multiple angles and offering comforting thoughts to take away.

Amber’s good friend is established crime writer Emma Tallon, a local bestselling author whose 14th popular crime novel is due to be released this week. But she kept her Moony Mouse writings secret from Emma until they were complete.

Emma said: "When I eventually found out and read it, I knew it was something incredibly special. And I don't say that lightly - I get inundated with requests from people asking to look at their stories and help them, and in my 14 book career this is genuinely the first time I've ever thought that or offered more than general encouragement.

“I basically had to convince Amber she was truly talented, worked with her to turn her story into a proper book, then I helped her get a three book publishing deal - one she got purely on merit.

"The book world is crowded and competitive, all I did was help push her in the right directions. Her writing and incredibly relevant and relatable main character did the rest.

Book two is already written and will be released later this year. In this, Moony struggles with his identity as it occurs to him that he doesn’t quite look like Mummy or Daddy. He ends up embarking on magical journey through his families past. He learns about all the things he’s inherited from each parent, which brings an anchoring comfort, and that the things that make him unique are what make him special, and are to be celebrated.

“The books are aimed at two to eight year olds, but with Amber's bright imagination and fun catchy rhymes these stories can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of age or situation,” said Emma.

The publishing of the first book, Moony Mouse & Daddy's House, will be celebrated with a free launch event at MK Central Library on WBD, March 7, at 4pm.

Everyone is welcome and there will be cake and cookies, drawing competitions, giveaways and prizes, interactive games.