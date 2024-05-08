Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Milton Keynes mum who donated a kidney to save her young daughter’s life is urging people to support the charity that helped them.

Hayley Crosby had a kidney removed in December 2020 and doctors transplanted it into little Daisy-May, who was suffering end-stage kidney failure.

The operation was a complete success and Daisy-May, now nine years old, continues to go from strength to strength.

Hayley Crosby pictured with Daisy-May (centre) and younger daughter Lily

She loves dancing and being active and lives every day to the full.

Now, she and her family are encouraging others to get involved with a charity called Rays of Sunshine, which is running a Ray for a Day initiative on June 20.

The campaign grants “magical” wishes to seriously ill children whose lives revolve around medicine, hospitals and doctors.

Daisy-May’s wish was to go to her first concert with her mum to see her idol Ed Sheeran. Ray For a Day organised tickets to the O2, as well as dinner and a hotel stay for them.

“Daisy-May felt like the most important girl in the world (which of course she is to us) and got thoroughly treated on her visit to see her favourite Ed Sheeran. She didn’t stop singing and dancing all evening,” said Hayley.

“We’ll be forever grateful to Rays of Sunshine for providing Daisy-May with her wish and giving her such a special day, when so many of her days are challenging.”

On top of Daisy-May’s wish, the Crosby family were also treated to a VIP family day out last summer with one of Rays of Sunshine’s charity partners: Funstation. They were able to spend the whole day at Funstation Milton Keynes, playing on the arcade games and mini-golfing, before being treated for dinner.

Amy Chambers, Director of Fundraising and Communications at Rays of Sunshine, said: “We’re so pleased that Daisy-May had an unforgettable time on her wish and are grateful to the Crosby family for showing their support for our Ray for a Day campaign.

“We hope Daisy-May’s story inspires people across Buckinghamshire to join in the Ray for a Day fun. Together, we can make the world a brighter place for seriously ill children.”

This year, getting involved in Ray for a Day is as easy as thinking up and fundraiser and getting started. Whether it’s a bake sale at work, a non-uniform day at school, or a super sports challenge, your donations will be used to grant more magical wishes to children whose lives revolve around medicine, hospitals and doctors.

For information on go to support Ray for a Day, click here.

Rays of Sunshine brightens the lives of seriously ill children aged three to 18 across the UK by granting their wishes and providing ongoing support within hospitals.

A spokesperson said: “Our wishes are as unique as the children themselves and whether a child wants to be a fireman, meet a real-life mermaid or even the Loch Ness Monster, we work hard to make that wish come true.

“Our work creates a positive distraction, reduces isolation, improves self-esteem and creates precious memories and smiles.

Since being founded in 2003, our work has reached over 80,000 seriously ill children and their families.