A heavily pregnant mum was told binmen refused to take her black bin full of nappies because it was too heavy and “the handle was facing the wrong way round”.

The mum, who is due to give birth in two weeks’ time, has two young toddlers under three.

"It’s a lot of nappies and our black bin is always pretty full. Obviously it’s going to be even worse when the new baby gets here,” she said.

The Milton Keynes mum was told her bin couldn't be emptied because it was facing the wrong way

Last Thursday was collection day at the family’s Tattenhoe home and the mum, as usual, dragged her black bin from her garden, across the length of the house and on to a gravel island in the road that is the official collection point.

But the bin lorry came and went and the bin remained unemptied.

"I went to check and there was a note on it saying it was too heavy for the refuse collectors to move. I thought that was strange because I’d managed to move it myself and I’m nine months pregnant. And it was no heavier than it normally is.”

This week, with no more bin space and more nappies and rubbish accumulating in black sacks, the mum called Milton Keynes City Council to ask what she should do.”.

The mum's bin was facing the wrong way, she was told by Milton Keynes City Council

"A woman looked up my address and told me the reason my bin hadn’t been collected was that the handle was facing the wrong way round,” she said.

"I’d never heard of this before. Is it a thing?

"I then asked what I should do with this week’s rubbish, which was all in black sacks. I was told to take it to the tip. I told the woman how pregnant she was but it didn’t make any difference.

The mum is now planning to apply for a bigger bin but does not hold out much hope.

The council website states: “Larger households can also apply for a larger bin. An assessment will be carried out before providing this, to ensure that you are recycling everything possible.”