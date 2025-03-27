Milton Keynes mum joins nationwide Walk for Autism this week
Thumeka Tshwaku has a 14-year-old son with autism and has vowed to walk 10,000 steps a day for eight days to raise funds to help people with the condition.
The national Walk for Autism 2025 started on March 26 and runs until April 2.
The initiative raises money to help autistic people and their families access earlier diagnosis so they grow up with the support and understanding they need. It also pays for resources and information that empower autistic people and their families following a diagnosis. A spokesperson for Walk for Autism said: “Our aim is to get everybody in the UK and Ireland walking and talking about autism.
Thumeka said: “I am walking for my son Kudzai and all the children and adults living with Autism,” she said.
You can sponsor her here.