Milton Keynes mum launches community discount card to combat cost of living crisis

A Milton Keynes Mum has launched a community discount card to combat the cost of living crisis.

Sam Poole has supported parents and small businesses for ten years via an online community group 'Mum to Mum’ Facebook group.

Sam founded the group in 2010 after she had her first child, with currently more than 21,400 members registered. “There have been so many local families, charities, parents, and small businesses helped by this group since it was created, and it continues to grow by about 400 members each month”, she explained.

A variety of businesses have partnered with Ask GoTo to offer members discounts worth thousands of pounds, including everything from entertainment to restaurants to fitness to home services.

Originally launched in 2019, the scheme was stalled by the Covid lockdown in 2020 but is being relaunched in 2022 amid the cost of living crisis.

Said Sam: “For the first 1000 sales, the card is just £12 for 24 months instead of £24. Local charities as well as PTA groups will be supported once the card is established. One or two uses of the card will cover the cost.

“It's important to support local business owners during these tough times, so please consider supporting the scheme via the website

“Loyalty cards play an important role in promoting local businesses and reviving local retail areas. By rewarding repeat customers with exclusive offers, loyalty programmes drive customer retention. New referrals come from loyal customer recommendation of special offers available.

