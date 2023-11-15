Milton Keynes mum of pregnant 14-year-old says she's proud to be one of UK's youngest grans

The MK mother of a pregnant 14-year-old schoolgirl has described how she’ll be proud to become a gran at the age of just 33.

Kerrie Coles was just 16 when she gave birth to daughter Millie, followed by her second child Hollie a year later.

Now Hollie is set to become a mum herself, making Kerrie one of the youngest grandmothers in the whole of the UK.

Milton Keynes gran-to-be Kerrie Coles with her 14-year-old pregnant daughter Hollie

Hollie is 25 weeks pregnant and is being fully supported by domestic assistant Kerrie and also the family of the baby’s father.

She told the Mirror today: “I'm really excited to become a mum as I have seen my mum as a strong role model of being an amazing parent.”

Hollie broke the news to her mum in July that she was pregnant.

"I felt overwhelmed, I was shocked and I didn't know how I was going to adjust to something so big," she said.

MK schoolgirl Hollie, 14, is expecting her baby boy in February 2024

"I was so relieved that mum stuck by my side, I felt mad at myself for disappointing her."

Kerrie admits she was shocked and terrified for her daughter at first but promised to support her decision to have the baby. She is now excited and proud to welcome her first grandchild into the world.

"We went to the clinic and we found out that she was further gone than expected,” she said. “Seeing the baby on the screen was a real moment for me. I had to stick by her," she explained.

Hollie is expecting a little boy next February. She is still studying at her school throughout her pregnancy.

"It's been full of challenges, but it feels so rewarding to get over them," she said. "I love knowing he is there. I am looking forward to letting him know that I have his back in life. That I will always be by his side and he has an amazing family."

Kerrie said she is looking forward to seeing Hollie grow up and see how she is as a parent.

"I can't wait to get my baby cuddles in without giving birth."

She said she “found it easy” to have a baby at 16 after discovering she was pregnant the week she sat her GCSE exams.

"I managed to finish them and I had a lot of support from my family. When I had Hollie, I wasn't in a good position with her dad and we had separated. Overall, we had great memories. We managed to go on holiday. I still managed to provide a life for them. Now they are teenagers we are really close, they are almost like my friends."

