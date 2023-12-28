Milton Keynes mum-of-two becomes world record holder - for completing the most burpees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Milton Keynes mum-of-two with a sedentary job has become a world record holder after an astonishing fitness feat.

Hayley Payton completed 1,337 burpees in an hour at at HG Fit, a new Cross Training gym in Kempston, just before Christmas

Advertisement

Advertisement

Burpees are one of the hardest fitness training exercises, challenging every muscle in the body. They involve a squat thrust that starts and ends in a standing position.

Hayley Payton with Coach DW

Hayley, who is a specialist real estate lawyer, averaged 23 a minute for 60 minutes and beat the current world record by 41. Her efforts were overseen and validated by technical expert and MK fitness professional Danny Williams, aka CoachDW.

He said: “Her condition was incredible... She looked so strong and even managed to put on a burst and get another 37 in the last minute, which is astounding considering she’d just done almost 1,300 in the previous hour!”

A fitness fanatic, Hayley attends MK’s outdoor bootcamp Mayhem Fitness at Willen Lake and has just launched her own programme called RippedRunner, which is designed for runners who want to get stronger and improve their physique without compromising their running and getting too bulky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has had previous attempts at the world record for Most Burpees in an Hour but narrowly missed out.

But she has, however, successfully claimed other world records in the past, including the ‘Number Of Burpees In A Minute’ with a body busting 44.

Hayley’s cand Mayhem Fitness owner Matt May said: “Hayley has worked so hard but as a mother with two boys and having also juggling her career and home life her commitment to not only getting and staying fit but actively pursuing World Records is awe inspiring.”

Hayley herself said: “After two previous attempts, I was not going to let this beat me so rather than attempting other records immediately beforehand I decided to focus on the hour and it paid off.”