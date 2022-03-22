Milton Keynes mum puts son through university with winnings from 15 TV quiz shows

An Newport Pagnell mum who is addicted to television games shows has told how her winnings paid for her son to go to university.

Vivienne Radfar, 61, has part in Mastermind, one of the UK's most difficult quiz shows, on two occasions.

Over the years she's also been a contestant on Tipping Point, Catchphrase, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Chain Letters, Timekeepers, and was a standby contestant on The Weakest Link.

Her biggest win was on Dale Winton's 'In It To Win It' show, where she scooped £18,000 in 2005.

In total she has won £25,000 in prize money, which was enough to put her son through uni.

Yesterday (Monday) her quiz show 'career' earned her a guest spot on This Morning.

"I had a fabulous time, speaking to Phil and Josie (Holly is still off with Covid) and having fun playing the Yes No Game," she said.

Vivienne's other passion is taking part in beauty pageants and she has won a string of titles

"I realised that I have been entering quiz shows for nearly 40 years since my first in 1983."

But it's not just the money that gives her the buzz, she admits. Her aim is to challenge the stereotyping that can happen around older women

And between swotting up for quizzes, Vivienne is an avid entrant of beauty queen pageants and has a strong of titles under her belt.

"My pet hate is people who judge a book by its cover," she said. ."I'm 60 years old, I'm only 5ft 3in tall, I have a first class law degree, I've been a carer for my elderly mother and I happen to love getting dressed up and glamorous to compete in pageants. I don't think I fit any stereotype, yet some people still tend to class pageant girls as bimbos. I just want to prove them wrong!"

Vivienne's biggest win was in 'In It To Win It' hosted by Dale Winton. Photo BBC

Last March Vivienne appeared on Mastermind and came third. Her chosen subject was Hitchcock films starring Cary Grant and she spent hour after hour studying classic movies such as North by Northwest and To Catch a Thief.

She also spent weeks cramming for the general knowledge round, which she admits she dreaded.

"It was my second time on Mastermind. I was lucky enough to be accepted in 2005 too, so I knew what to expect from the general knowledge round. It really is pot luck and it just depends upon the questions you are given on the night."

A part time PA at VW Audi, the quiz shows and beauty pageants suit her highly competitive spirit as well as bringing her pleasure, she says.

She spent several years caring for her mum Hazel, who died at the age of 91 last year. Vivienne has raised more than £2,500 for research into Alzheimer's disease in her memory.

"I hope that I take after my mum in my attitude to life. She never let anything stop her doing anything if it was at all possible, She was a wonderful woman," she said.

Vivienne is determined to carry on taking part in glamourous pageants and TV quizzes for as long as she can.