Milton Keynes mum questions why boys are forbidden to wear smart shorts instead of trousers in hot weather

A Milton Keynes mum is campaigning for secondary school age boys to be able to wear smart shorts as part of their uniform during the hot weather.

She says not a single secondary school in MK appears to allow shorts to be worn - but claims none can explain to her he reasoning behind the rule.

"I don't think it's fair," she said.

Why DO secondary schools forbid boys to wear shorts?

"Girls can wear skirts but boys have to wear long trousers at all times, which is uncomfortable on hot days.

"My own son, who is in Year 8, suffers with eczema behind his knees and being hot makes it worse. He would be far better in shorts."

The mum said the shorts could be tailored ones and would still look smart worn with a school shirt and tie.

She called her son's school and asked them to explain the 'no shorts' ruling but they admitted they didn't know the reason behind it.

"I then put something out on Facebook asking for other parents' views. People responded by saying other secondary schools all over MK had the same rule for boys - but nobody seemed to know why."

The Citizen checked the uniform policy of the schools and all insist upon long trousers for boys at all times.

"So what is the reasoning behind it? Girls are allowed to wear skirts and are not made to wear tights in the summer months, yet the boys are given no choice on trousers or shorts. With temperatures soaring recently it’s very odd and doesn’t make sense at all," said the mum, who has now asked for others to help campaign for change.