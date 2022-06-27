Milton Keynes mum struggling to make ends meet hires out her husband by the hour

Mum-of-three Laura Young got the idea from a podcast describing how a man was making a living putting together flatpack furniture for other people.

She immediately thought of her 41-year-old hubby James, who is talented and thorough at any DIY job he can turn his hand to.

He’s transformed their Bletchley home by building custom beds, including a 9ft-wide family bed for when their children refused to sleep at night, fitting a kitchen and creating a dining table from scratch as well as general painting, decorating, tiling and carpet laying.

James and Laura Young

"He’s good at everything around the house and garden. So I thought why not put those skills to use and hire him out?” said Laura.

She launched a Rent My Handy Husband website and advertised on Facebook and the popular Nextdoor app. The amount of replies took her by surprise, she says.

"People are genuinely interested… There’s been a few that get the wrong idea and think I’m hiring James out for something else entirely! Even with the cost of living crisis, I’m not planning to do that!

"But most people think it’s great. They say it’s sometimes hard to get builders to quote for little jobs as they’re not interested. James is perfect for things like putting flat packs together, putting up trampolines, buildings shelves and installing things.

The couple and their children on their family-sized 9ft bed

"Sometimes it's quicker and easier to get someone in to do a job we've been waiting on our husbands to do for what feels like a lifetime... Life gets in the way and those jobs get put to the side, which is where my idea came in.”

James’s own maxim is: "You create and I'll build". He can custom build bunk beds for children from a sketch as well as bespoke furniture that is ideal for a family.

A former night shift worker in a warehouse, he was forced to give up his job two years ago to help Laura with their three children, two of whom are autistic.

“He has been diagnosed as on the spectrum himself, but this makes him very thorough and excellent at any DIY job he does,” said Laura.

James made the family dining table from scratch

James is planning to return to college to study motor mechanics and will fit in his hubby hire work between studying to boost the family income.

Laura said: “He has always had a keen interest in building and creating. I’ve put him to good use over the years establishing our own family home, and also helping friends and family."

His current home project is building his own outside kitchen for summer days.

The hire charges average around £35 an house and no job is too small, said Laura. It can be as little as fitting a TV to the wall, fitting a blind or painting a fence.

"We want to keep the charges to a minimum and be honest with people. We know what it’s like to be on a budget, so we offer discounts to disabled people, carers, people on Universal Credit and the over 65s.”