Milton Keynes mum tells other parents exactly where to go

A Stony Stratford mum is celebrating her third year of success since launching the UK’s only Trip Advisor-style site written by parents for parents.

Susie Lodge, who is known as The Wiki Mama, is the 38-year-old mum to Jacob, five, Tilda, three, and eight-month-old Lily.

She founded Wikiplacesforkids.com in 2016 after feeling “underwhelmed and uninspired” by the resources out there for parents looking for things to do with their kids.

Susie said: ‘I felt like we needed a Trip Advisor-style service for parents looking for amazing kids activities and epic trips that are entirely recommended by other parents.

“I designed the site and my social media pages to specifically provide a shortlist of inspiring ideas across the country, guaranteed great locations, places to eat, sleep, venues, clubs and attractions at a range of prices for different budgets that were recommended to the site by people who have actually been…with actual kids.”

Today Susie has 11,000 social media followers and her website has become a thriving enterprise.

She said: “My ‘work’ means we often get to visit so many incredible places is amazing and we can enjoy family time, days out and exploring together, all while making progress with my business. So in many cases it’s win-win.

"But I do have to be careful to manage the balance and that I don’t tip too far into work when the family needs my focus and attention, which as we all know can be a challenge with modern technology.”

Susie's top places to visit this season are:

Creepy Crawlies - York: www.webadventurepark.co.uk

Bocketts Farm - Surrey: www.bockettsfarm.co.uk

Bedgebury Pinetum - Sussex: www.bedgeburypinetum.org.uk

Roarr Dinosaur Adventure - Norfolk: www.roarrdinosauradventure.co.uk

The Deep - Hull