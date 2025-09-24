Milton Keynes mum to walk 62 miles for babies heart disease charity after son’s life-threatening diagnosis

Amy Buey is walking 100km to raise funds for babies born with congenital heart disease after her son’s life-threatening condition went undetected at birth. Photo: Amy Buey

A mum from Milton Keynes is walking 62 miles to raise funds for babies born with congenital heart disease (CHD), after her son’s life-threatening condition went undetected at birth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Amy Buey is taking part in the national 100 Challenge for Tiny Tickers, a charity working to improve early detection and care of babies with serious heart conditions.

Her son Harrison was born with severe pulmonary valve stenosis and two holes in the heart in 2017. But his condition went undetected during pregnancy and birth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy said: “At just six days old, we were told Harrison wouldn’t survive another 24 hours without emergency intervention.”

“He had been discharged despite clear symptoms.”

Congenital heart disease is one of the most common birth defects, affecting almost one in 100 babies born in the UK.

You can support Amy’s 100km challenge through her Just Giving page.

Tiny Tickers has placed over 600 pulse oximetry machines at hospitals throughout the UK since 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The machines measure oxygen levels in newborns and can help detect heart defects early.

Amy said: “Had Harrison been tested when he was born, he would never have been discharged without intervention.

“We wouldn't have been blue-lighted three hours away for emergency treatment. We wouldn't have nearly lost him.”

The charity trains medical professionals to detect heart defects at pregnancy scans, places life-saving equipment in hospitals and supports families through the toughest times.