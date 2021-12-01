Milton Keynes mum who founded her own children's shoe company wins top national award

A Milton Keynes mum who founded her own independent children’s shoe shop has been honoured in the National Business Women’s Awards.

Samantha Tarbit launched Shoedini in 2018 from a shop in Broughton and since then the business has gone from strength to strength.

It offers trendy yet classic children's shoes that are expertly fitted and is the only independent shoe shop in Milton Keynes with Qualified Membership to The Society of Shoe Fitters.

Shoedini founder Samantha Tarbit with her award

Samantha was nominated by the public for the Business Hero Award category and was presented with the Silver Award.

She was included with 15 other successful entrepreneurs across the country rom a mix of industries. Milton Keynes food blogger Sophie Nealalso qualified as finalist in the same category.

The Business Hero Award was created to honour those who have gone above and beyond in the face of adversity and supported a local or national cause.

Since the launch of Shoedini, Samantha has championed the right for children to access proper shoe fitting assessments throughout lockdown, and beyond. She was presented with the award in recognition of her work and dedication to young people’s foot health.

An example of Shoedini's shoes

Shoedini were the first children’s shoe shop to launch their virtual appointments to ensure that lockdown didn’t interfere with healthy fit checks. Samantha and her team were tirelessly working throughout and gathered a substantial following in MK on social media.

She said: “This category was a huge honour for me. I was side by side with some of the UK’s fiercest talent. It was full to the brim with innovative business leaders and I was shocked to have had a look in.

"The award is testament to our brilliantly supportive community who voted for me. Covid, Brexit and a retail crisis have all tried to take a stab at our business, and yet we still bounce forward with a fantastic looking future ahead.”

Samantha added: "We’ve seen so much support and love since the launch of Shoedini. I hope that other little business leaders in the making will believe in themselves no matter what the hurdles are.”