Milton Keynes mums debate whether 16-year-old boys should be allowed to take girlfriends into their bedrooms

An MK mother in a dilemma about teenage love has sought the advice of other parents on social media.

The mum posted a question on the city’s popular Mum to Mum - Milton Keynes and Beyond Facebook group page, which has more than 21,000 members.She asked: “Who lets their 16-year-olds have their girlfriend/boyfriend in their room? Mine is demanding that it be allowed but I'm just not comfortable with it.”

Her post prompted dozens of responses, with most other parents agreeing that the youngsters should be allowed in bedrooms together.

Should loved-up teenagers be allowed to take partners in their bedroom? That was the question from an MK mum.

One said: “At 16 I think it’s ok to have them in their room.. They’re going to do whatever they’re going to do regardless so it’s better if it’s in a safe place and not in a car, a bush or at someone else’s house.

"It also means you can have an open conversation with them about contraception, consent etc. I think the only time where I can understand why parents might have concerns is if there are younger children in the house as then it might not be appropriate to have them staying the night.”

Another agreed: “Whatever it is they want to do they will find somewhere to do it. Just hope he’s picked himself a smart young lady and pray he’s a gentleman and that’s all you can do. Giving them a safe warm environment is probably best.”

A mum whose children are now older wrote: “I used to, but insisted the doors were open. If he wanted to stay over then at night he had to leave her room and sleep on the couch.

"The trouble is if you forbid outright they will just find somewhere else to be together - possibly where nobody is keeping an eye on them.”

Other parents praised the relationship between mum and son and the fact that they were able to talk about such matters.

"What a brave lad, and a testament to you that he felt able to identify his emotions and speak to you about it. Make sure he has the contact details for Kooth and Young Minds (both easily found by google), so he always has a way to reach support when needed,” advised one mum.

But some other parents took a much stricter attitude. “Your roof, your rules. End of,” wrote one. "They may be 16 but they're still not an adult and you're the parent.”

Another mum of three girls advised: “ If you want a clear conscience, ask for the girlfriend’s mum’s number so you can text her to check she’s aware and comfortable.”.

One mum admitted the whole thing made her “uncomfortable”. She wrote: “ I wouldn’t be happy about it at all. If they want to be doing adult things like sex then they should be ready to do the other adult things too (ie work, pay rent, cook family meals etc).

"If they aren’t old enough or responsible enough to do those things then No, I would say they are not old or responsible enough to potentially reproduce. Because that is a very real risk.”