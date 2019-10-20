Milton Keynes murder victims named locally

Two 17-year-old boys who died overnight after being stabbed at a birthday party gone tragically wrong in Milton Keynes have been named locally.

MK Citizen understands the boys who lost their lives are Dom Ansah (pictured) and Ben Rice.

Dom Ansah

It is believed Dom Ansah studied at Milton Keynes College for a time and also worked at Hollister.

Both teenagers have been widely named locally and tributes paid to them on social media. Their identities are yet to be confirmed by police.

Police confirmed earlier today that the next of kin of both victims have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A press conference is being held at 4pm on Sunday.

TV crews outside the home where the incident happened in Archford Croft MK

Two adult males were also been injured in the incident at a house in a quiet cul de sac at Archford Croft in Milton Keynes.

The injured men were taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

