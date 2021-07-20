Milton Keynes Museum opens for hands-on visitors tomorrow

There will be no more timed entry slots when Milton Keynes Museum opens to the public tomorrow (Wednesday).

And the 'no touching' policy will be lifted, particularly in the hands-on history hub, where visitors can once again get tactile with the exhibits.

Museum director Bill Griffiths said: “Being able to interact with our exhibits is what sets us apart from other museums and we can't wait to be able to give our visitors the full experience again.

Youngsters can now get hands-on in the museum

“During lockdown and the restricted opening times we have been investing our time in new displays, so there is something new for everyone to enjoy,” he added.

Among the new attractions is a Servants' Room, which explores the skills that a 13-year-old entering a life of service would have been expected to learn. With no mod cons and much to do, the work was hard and the hours long.

The School Room has moved and is much improved, and the Museum is now able to share more details about its own history – delving into the past of Stacey Hill Farm and those responsible for farming the land. It also explains how the green space eventually became utilised by the Museum.

Other areas are currently being developed to heighten the visitor experience, and all the favourite attractions are ready and waiting.

“A highlight of a visit for many children is a trip to our Communication Gallery with its huge number of interactive telephones, and we can't wait to hear them ringing and see the excitement of youngsters, and those who are not so young, in the room again!” said Bill.

But while it is business as usual on many levels, the museum is urging people to be respectful in these challenging times.

“We still need to be mindful of the situation and respectful of each other, and we would urge adults to wear masks during their visit. Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the Museum and help make visits special, but they will have to interact with dozens of people daily. Wearing masks helps to keep us all safe, and means that everyone can enjoy themselves without worry.

“Hand sanitisers will feature throughout the Museum and of course we will continue regular cleaning of areas, and artefacts will be sanitized after handling,” said Bill.

“We have been waiting for a very long time to be able to open properly, and we want people to enjoy their time with us. We just need to ensure that everyone does that as safely as possible, and are asking people to be kind while we navigate the way forward.”

Milton Keynes Museum is open Wednesday – Sunday, 10.30am-4.30pm