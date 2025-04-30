Milton Keynes Museum to bring history to life with special festival this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Milton Keynes Museum is to take history off the page and bring it to life with the return of its popular history festival this May.

The fascinating, family-friendly event promises to be a colourful, lively, engaging weekend walking you through the past and letting you get closer to our ancestors who were living, working, fighting and playing during key periods in this area's history.

From the Roman period through to the early 20th century, reenactors will be giving an insight into how life used to be in the place that is now a bustling new city.

The Vicus Romans will visit, and there will even be the opportunity to buy authentic Roman goods from a trader.

Redcoats and Revolutionaries will be at the Milton Keynes Museum in May

You can meet the Chanz des Reis, who will take you back to civilian, military and religious life in the High Medieval age – from the reign of King William the Conqueror to King Henry III.

Robartes Regiment Sealed Knot will lead you into the 17th century, the War of the Roses is represented by the English Free Companye, and the Redcoats and Revolutionaries – or Reds and Revs to their friends – look dashing in their regimental coats, explaining military life in the 1800s.

The re-enactors will be entertaining across the site all weekend, and taking turns to give demonstrations in the ever popular arena, which will include musket and cannon displays - and they come with added bang!

The not-too-distant history gets a look in, with banner waving suffragettes fighting for the right to vote, as well as martial arts and demos from the Enfield Reenactment Society.

The Museum's usual attractions will be open too and people will be able to enjoy parlour games, browse the street of shops, discover more about the history of communication and transport, and visit the newly opened Ancient Gallery, which is home to the oldest resident of Milton Keynes – and ancient Ichthyosaur fossil

Milton Keynes Museum will be open from 10.30am to 4.30pm Standard admission prices apply – which will also give you free entry for the following 12 months.

For more information visit the museum’s website here.