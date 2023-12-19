Milton Keynes Muslims gear up to bring joy during the festive period

To bring joy during this challenging time, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) from Milton Keynes in collaboration with Marie Curie and Humanity First will be delivering a FREE gift basket to anyone who is celebrating the festive period alone or going through a difficult time.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The festive period is a time for joy, family and giving. Sadly, due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, not everyone has been able to enjoy this festive break as they have been able to in the past.

To bring joy during this challenging time, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) from Milton Keynes in collaboration with Marie Curie and Humanity First will be delivering a FREE gift basket to anyone who is celebrating the festive period alone or going through a difficult time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AMYA started this initiative last year and nationwide, delivered more than 400 free gift baskets across the UK in 40 major towns and cities. Requests were received for people who were struggling financially, going through a difficult illness, the elderly suffering from loneliness and many others.

Sign up for your free gift basket using the link below

The members of AMYA hand-delivered the Gift baskets to such members of society and witnessed first-hand priceless joy on their faces. This has encouraged AMYA to continue with this initiative this year and bring joy to hundreds of people during this festive period.

The Regional Manager of AMYA, Saeed Nazir said:

“Islam urges every person to partake in charitable giving, and that even an act of kindness towards another is charity. We all know this is a difficult period for many people right now, so it is really important that at times like this we all come together to help those in need. I hope this is one small way we can bring some joy to those who deserve it during this festive period.”

Whether it's a friend, neighbour or family member, anyone can be nominated who may be unwell, alone or facing difficulty due to the current crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Inside the gift basket is a selection of items such as chocolates, festive eateries, scented candles, winter scarf, toys, stationary and a card! The content for the gift basket will be amended based on whether it is for a child or an adult.