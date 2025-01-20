Milton Keynes named as one of the top cities for high wages, innovation and housing growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new report has named Milton Keynes as one of the top cities in the UK for high wages, innovation and housing growth.

The Cities Outlook 2025 report commissioned by Centre for Cities shows that workers in MK earn on average £40,596, which is above the national average of £37,206.

Cutting-edge industries are cited as among one of the many factors driving higher wages.

The report revealed that cities with higher wages tend to have a greater number of innovative businesses in sectors such as tech and artificial intelligence (AI). Areas with the highest levels of pay levels have more than twice as many cutting-edge firms and three times as many high-tech jobs as lower-paying regions.

Milton Keynes is establishing itself as a leader in AI and tech, with one in three jobs in the city is in technology, and the city council and its partners have ambitious plans to grow and connect the tech ecosystem in the city.

The city has one of the highest shares of new economy businesses, with 56.7 start-ups per 10,000 people – ranking third in the country. Additionally, the report highlights Milton Keynes as the fastest growing city in the country, with a 2.4% growth in housebuilding in a single year.

The city council says this is a reflection of MK’s ability to attract businesses and residents alike.

The leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Cllr Pete Marland, said: “The report is a testament to the great city that we are. It’s important to take lessons from this data, so we can do our bit to further diversify our economy and ensure everyone in MK benefits from well-planned and sustainable growth.”

He added: “These reports are helpful and give us the opportunity to see how we’re performing compared to other cities. It’s really encouraging to see that our work to drive the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes is paying off with well-paid jobs and a growing number of start-ups.

"Housebuilding is a really important marker and I’m proud that we’re leading the way on providing much-needed home along with infrastructure to support current and new communities.”