Milton Keynes named as one of the worst hit areas for shortage of warehouse workers

Milton Keynes is one of the worst hit areas for the skills shortage in the transport and logistics industry, new research has shown.

The figures, compiled by order management system specialist Mintsoft, found vacancies for warehouse operative roles were up across the country but named Milton Keynes as the seventh hardest hit area.

The continued e-commerce boom, and a reduction in EU labour availability, has left many firms struggling to find enough warehouse operatives to fulfill high volumes of orders.

122 warehouse jobs currently need to be filled in Milton Keynes

Rob Hodgson, WMS and e-commerce fulfillment expert at Mintsoft, said: “Anyone who works in the industry knows how difficult it’s become to recruit operatives but our data sheds light on the regional discrepancies. Competition for skills is particularly acute in Milton Keynes, making it difficult for businesses to meet demand and protect margins."

He added: “The pandemic has changed consumer buying behaviour forever, which will continue to drive demand in the e-commerce and 3PL sector. While this is clearly good news, it puts immense pressure on businesses, especially SMEs, to deliver – at a time when increasing a headcount isn’t an option.