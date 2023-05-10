News you can trust since 1981
Milton Keynes named as third cleanest place in the UK

Our cleanliness score is 7.5 out of 10

By Sally Murrer
Published 10th May 2023, 16:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:10 BST

A new study has revealed Milton Keynes to be the third cleanest area in the UK.

Experts at energy company Utility Bidder analysed a range of factors including CO2 emissions, environmental expenditure, city cleanliness and the quality of local parks.

They also took into account Britain in Bloom groups and It’s Your Neighbourhood groups, of which MK has a high number.

Milton Keynes has been singled out for its cleanliness
Finally they studied the number of recycling-related searches online per 100,000 residents.

Milton Keynes emerged with a cleanliness score of 7.51 out of 10.

A Utility Bidder spokesman said: “ It appears that the residents here are being encouraged to do their bit for the environment as they have the highest number of ‘Its Your Neighbourhood’ groups per 100,000 residents in this top three - totaling 16.

"Other factors that have contributed to the third-place ranking of this local authority are its ‘Clean and Tidy’ score of 68 /100 and 344 searches for the term ‘recycling near me’ per 100,000 residents.

You can find the full research here.

The title of cleanest area in the UK went to County Durham and in second place as Wokingham.

Meanwhile the study revealed that Milton Keynes emits around 4.2t of CO2 per capita, and this rank us the area with the 18th highest carbon footprint.

And roughly £8.3 billion has been spent on environmental services per 100,000 people in the city. In comparison, County Durham has spent £20.4 billion per 100,000 people on environmental services

