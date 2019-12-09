Milton Keynes named one of the best locations for workers

Milton Keynes has been named one of the best locations in the UK for remote workers, according to a new study.

The data, from Pooky, reveals the best and worst cities for creative professionals based on salaries, accessibility and affordability - and the good news is, MK fares well.

Milton Keynes is one of the most affordable places for freelancers to rent office space

Findings show Milton Keynes is one of the most affordable places for freelancers to rent office space with workers spending £5.80 per day for one person.

The South of England is more likely to cost the most with areas like St Albans, Watford and London all ranking as some of the most expensive places for remote workers to hire a desk.



Local cost of office space for remote workers:

City average price of office space per person, per day

Milton Keynes £6.10

Reading £6.50

Northampton £7

Guildford £7.20

Slough £9.80

London £14



Milton Keynes is far more affordable than some of the UK’s most expensive cities, paying 57 per cent less than London workers and 38 per cent less than those living in Slough.

Freelancers working 20 miles away in Northampton may want to consider relocating to Milton Keynes as on average professionals spend an eye-watering £234 extra on office space per person each year.

Top 10 most expensive UK cities for remote workers:

City average price of office space per person per day

London £14

Slough £9.80

Woking £7.50

Guildford £7.20

Cambridge £7

Northampton £7

Oxford £6.80

St Albans £6.80

Peterborough £6.80

High Wycombe £6.80

Milton Keynes also offers a higher salary for some of the most in demand creative jobs in the UK compared to some of its neighbouring towns and cities.

Animators, architects and musicians in Northampton may also want to consider the move closer to Milton Keynes as they can earn between £2,328 and £12,535 on average each year.

For further comparisons, visit the Creative Class tool by Pooky here