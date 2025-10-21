Milton Keynes named one of the UK’s kindest cities after residents make thousands of charity nominations

Milton Keynes has officially been recognised as one of the UK's kindest cities in terms of supporting charities.

Between January and August 2025, residents in MK submitted an astonishing 10,799 nominations for charities close to their hearts.

This was the second highest number in the UK and second only to Norwich.

The research was carried out by the Benefact Group, an organisation that gives all its available profits to good causes.

Their spokesperson said: “From grassroots projects to national charities, Milton Keynes residents gave up their time to nominate the causes they care about most - a reflection of the city’s strong sense of community and everyday kindness.”

Joining Milton Keynes in the top ten are: 1. Norwich

2. Milton Keynes

3. Wolverhampton

4. Newcastle upon Tyne

5. Swindon

6. Luton

7. Plymouth

8. Cardiff

9. Birkenhead

10. Manchester

The Kindest Cities titile comes from The Movement for Good Awards, an annual programme run by the Benefact Group, that invites the public to nominate charities for funding.

Since launching in 2019, the initiative has generated over 4.6 million nominations from the general public. Over the last decade, the Benefact Group has given over £250 million to over 10,000 charities and Community Interest Companies across the UK and Ireland.

Chris Pitt, Group Impact Director of Benefact Group, said: “Since launching the Movement for Good Awards in 2019, our mission has been to help charities thrive by supporting the causes people care about most. Every nomination reflects someone’s compassion, and thanks to the public’s incredible response, the awards have become a nationwide force for good across the UK and Ireland.

“It’s incredibly moving to see communities come together, and we’re especially thankful to the people of Milton Keynes for their generosity in taking the time to nominate. Every nomination we receive is more than just a number, it’s a potential lifeline for a charity, helping them carry on with the vital work they do.” Now in its seventh year, the Movement for Good Awards is once again inviting people to nominate the charities they care about most for a chance to receive a donation. To nominate,visit here..