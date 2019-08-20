Milton Keynes named one of the worst cities for retirees

Milton Keynes has been named as the second-worst place to retire to in the country, a new study has found

Profile Pensions has ranked the UK’s main cities in terms of how much they are likely to appeal to ‒ and meet the needs of ‒ retirees.

In its study, the firm broke down the cities based on a host of factors.

These include typical property prices (both for normal and retirement properties), crime rate per capita, the number of cafes and pubs, the number of parks and churches, and finally what level of entertainment and activities are available to older people.

Here is how the bottom ten line up:

1. London

2. Milton Keynes

3. Doncaster

4. Wakefield

5.Leeds

6. Bradford

7. Rotherham

8. Sheffield

9. Swansea

10. Sunderland