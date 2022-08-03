Milton Keynes National Museum of Computing invites families to educational Summer Festival

The STEM festival will run until Sunday September 4 and is billed as an exciting and unique celebration of all things computing.

It offers an opportunity for children to get hands-on experience in a diverse selection of computational delights.

TNMOC, based at Bletchley Park, is the home of the world’s most extensive collection of working historic computers. A ticket to the STEM Bytes Festival also gives people access to all the museum’s unique exhibits charting the history of computing at no extra cost.

The Summer Bytes Festival at The National Museum of Computing offers entertainment and learning for all the family

Some of the activities on offer include:

Learning how to program in languages like Scratch and Python on the iconic Raspberry Pi mini-computer

Practicing coding with Microsoft Makecode’s engaging platform

Building an understanding of how software and hardware work together using the revolutionary BBC Micro:bit system

Developing creativity, innovation, collaboration and problem-solving skills within the Minecraft Education Edition’s immersive digital environment

Jacqui Garrad, museum director, said: “People of all ages will leave the museum with memories of an amazing experience, their passion for technology nurtured and their technological skills improved tangibly.”

She added: “The STEM Bytes Festival is the perfect way for families to spend a day out in the holidays, having fun while learning. We are delighted to be able to offer such a comprehensive programme and cannot wait to see as many people at the museum as possible.”

More information on the STEM Bytes Festival can be found here.