Milton Keynes needs some TLC claim Tory councillors

MK is in dire need of some tender loving care, say opposition Conservative councillors.

They are calling for £360,000 to lead a clean-up crusade because the city has started to look “tired” due to a lack of care.

The funding would deliver measures focusing on deterring graffiti, littering and fly-tipping.

An overgrown roundabout

Underpasses, street lighting, signs and grass are also in the firing line as the Tory councillor aim to boost and bolster the appearance of MK.

They claim there has been "years of neglect" from the council, which is currently run by Labour and Liberal Democrats.

Combating rat infestations will also play a part in the strategy, following complaints that some areas are overrun with vermin. One Netherfield resident has said she had to move out of her property due to size of the rat problem

Other complaints have included the "wild" look of MK's roundabouts and verges due to the council's new mowing policy to encourage wildlife.

Motorists have even said that overgrown grass can block their visibility at some roundabouts.

Cllr Alex Walker, leader of the Conservative group, said: “In some areas, particularly older estates, Milton Keynes is looking tired. It’s a dire reflection of the Labour and Liberal Democrat Council in charge that they have left a trail of broken signs, rampant fly-tipping and pest control problems as their record in power.