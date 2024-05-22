Milton Keynes' newest landmark destination is now fully open, offering a multitude of places to eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The city’s newest and most expensive landmark destination is now fully open with a wealth of facilities for local people.

Unity Place, the imposing new building opposite MK Station Square, part opened earlier this year.

The all-glass complex cost £150m to build and houses the head office of banking giants Santander, with space to accommodate up to thousands of its workers.

But Santander only occupies part of the part of the massive space. Much of the remainder has been thrown open to the public and filled with everything from an Urban Food Market to a rooftop terrace bar for local people to enjoy.

Unity Place is now fully open in Milton Keynes

The food market is designed for those wanting a quick bite to eat and houses street food vendors selling feast including rustic Italian pizzas, Taiwanese rice boxes, bao buns from Bian Dang and mouth-watering Mexican fare.

There are cafes, a Corner Store selling everyday essentials, a Baker’s Room with freshly-made bread and cakes and even a high-end barbershop.

Celebrity chef Dipna Anand’s Kitchen & Bar offers diners a taste of authentic Punjabi and South Indian cuisine, while those wanting a rooftop experience can visit the Unity Sky Lounge.

Upstairs, Unity Place has partnered with co-working provider x+why, to provide flexible working spaces for members. The ground floor public Santander Work Café offers co-working desks and bookable meeting rooms, and there is even a branch for its customers to access their everyday banking needs. With over 60,000 sq. ft. of contemporary office space, there are breakout spaces, private offices, enterprise suites, meeting rooms, mission rooms, phone booths and more.

Tom King, Head of Placemaking and Events for Unity Place said: “We are proud to bring Milton Keynes’ newest destination for dining, work and leisure to life. Unity Place is more than a future-forward workplace that propels innovation and inspiration. This sustainably designed building is dedicated to enhancing well-being and collaboration as an innovative hub for the community.