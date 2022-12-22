Milton Keynes newest roundabout is complete after seven months of hard work

MK's newest roundabout has now been completed and will reopen to traffic from tomorrow (Friday) afternoon.

The four-armed roundabout is on the H9 Groveway, at the junction of Walton Drive.

The City Council was commissioned to design and install it on behalf of their business arm, Milton Keynes Development Partnership.Work began on May 3 and a stretch of the H9 has been closed since then, with traffic diverted to the H10 Bletcham Way or H8 Standing Way grid roads.

The new roundabout is on the H9 Groveway in MK

The new roundabout will serve the planned housing development of Walton Manor, where there will be 174 new homes built on a 9.5-hectare site sitting between Brickhill Street and Simpson.

MKDP owns the Walton Manor site and felt the roundabout was necessary to help traffic flow and reduce congestion from the new development.

The work was done in two phases due to the scale and complexity of the scheme. It included the diversion of six major power supply cables by Western Power Distribution.

A main gas pipe is also located underground so for safety reasons, no mechanical diggers may be used, and the area around it must be completely hand dug instead which will take longer.

Phase 1 was carried out in February, clearing vegetation and any tree stumps. Phase 2 included installing the new roundabout with signage, road markings, traffic islands, upgrading the existing street lighting and drainage, and resurfacing sections of the existing H9 Groveway.