Milton Keynes newlyweds appeal for the return of all their precious wedding photos

A local bride and groom are desperately appealing for the return of every single official photograph taken on their wedding day.

Vicky and Ash Bunce married at the Devere Horwood Estate hotel on July 13 and hired photographer Nicolette Beggache Foxcroft to record every special moment.

The wallet containing the memory cards full of precious wedding pictures

But at the end of the wedding day Nicolette's black wallet containing SD cards with all the photographs on could not be found.

Nicolette believes somebody may have picked it up from the hotel.

"If anyone has found it, pleae get in touch. It is irreplacable. The wedding couple are devastated and so am I," she said.

Please get in touch with us at sally.murrer@jpimedia.co.uk if you have found the photos.