Milton Keynes nightclub to host six-hour party into the early hours to raise money for breast cancer charity

Popworld nightclub at Central Milton Keynes is hosting a Pink Party to raise money for a breast cancer charity.

The Lower Twelfth Street venue will be kitted out in all things pink for the event, which will include party games and a dance and selfie competition.

Inside Popworld MK

A resident DJ will play a selection of party hits throughout the night, with an emphasis on the most iconic girl bands tunes. For a small donation, customers pick their own anthems.

The Pink Night is planned for next Friday (November 15), from 9pm to 3.30am.

Tickets are available from the Popworld Milton Keynes website and £5 from each sale will be donated to Coppafeel! - the breast cancer awareness charity that encourages both men and women to regularly check their breasts for symptoms of the disease.

Jamie Hogwood, general manager of Popworld MK and organiser of the event, said: “We all need to be more aware of the signs and symptoms of cancer, and Coppafeel! is a charity that really makes us think about that kind of thing. We hope our Pink Party will raise just as much awareness as it does money, and we can all do our bit for the Coppafeel! cause."

He added: “We’ve got everything from pink drapes, to pink balloons and glitter stars to kit out the bar – it’s going to look fantastic!"