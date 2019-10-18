Milton Keynes nursery gets 'Outstanding' Ofsted

Acorn Childcare in Kents Hill is celebrating after receiving an “Outstanding” rating in its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors gave the nursery top grade across all categories and praised its outstanding partnership with parents.

From left: Bodhi, Jared, Olivia, Jorin, Dafaa, Sophia, Carys, Lucia, Harry, Rebecca, Bronte, Charlotte, and Georgia

Zoe Raven, CEO of Acorn Early Years Foundation, said, “We are thrilled to bits with the report, which confirms what we already felt about the nursery.

"The word exceptional is used several times, and we’re very proud of all the Kents Hill staff and families. The timing was great, too, coming so soon after our thirtieth birthday celebrations.”

Staff were praised for their outstanding understanding of the curriculum vision and the superb range of experiences offered to children.

Nursery manager Elena Martuccio said: "We are so proud to achieve this outstanding result, which demonstrates our passion and dedication in providing childcare of the highest quality”

The full report can be found on Acorn’s website www.acornearlyyears.org.uk

Acorn is one of the leading childcare organisations in the area with an ethos on social impact, outdoor play and learning, training and professional development .

The organisation has 13 nurseries, several out-of-school clubs, forest schools, and an early years training centre.