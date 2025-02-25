Milton Keynes officially declared one of UK's top places to live and work, second only to 'posh' Windsor

Milton Keynes is one of the top places to live and work according to a new independent report into the UK’s largest towns and cities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city is ranked number two out of 100 places and is second only to Windsor and Maidenhead, which is counted as one area.

The rating is according to the LSH Vitality Index, which is compiled annually by property consultants Lambert Smith Hampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They reviewed 100 towns and cities outside London by economic, lifestyle and environmental measures including jobs and wage growth, business activity, educational attainment, house prices, green space, crime rates, sustainability and health of the population.

Milton Keynes is the second best place in the UK to live and work, new data has shown

Milton Keynes climbed six positions from last year to reach its number two status.

Many of this year’s top 10 towns and cities are around the Oxford – MK – Cambridge Growth Corridor and this puts Milton Keynes at the heart of future growth, said a delighted MK City Council Index acc.

The accolade comes shortly after Milton Keynes was named one of the UK’s top cities for high wages, innovation, and housing growth in the Cities Outlook 2025 report last month. It also follows the announcement this week that MK has smashed its national housebuilding targets for the seventh year running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City Council leader Pete Marland said: “This report takes an objective look into what makes a thriving and modern city, so it’s no surprise that Milton Keynes is performing so brilliantly.

"We work hard on creating the right conditions for what people value the most: a healthy, green and welcoming place in which to live and work, with good jobs, facilities and affordable housing for a secure future.”