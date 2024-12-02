Milton Keynes officials call for new 'secret' asylum seeker hotel to be closed as soon as possible

A hotel that’s been secretly filled with asylum seekers by the government should be closed as soon as possible, say local officials.

The Ramada hotel at Newport Pagnell services northbound was the subject of an “urgent” deal with the Home Office at the beginning of last month, with no consultation taking place with people who live nearby.

The first they knew was when the hotel suddenly closed for booking and large groups of males were seen wandering in and out and around the town.

Many people complained about the secrecy while others said the move made them feel unsafe.

Last week Newport Pagnell Mayor Paul Day and the clerk of the town's council met with Home Office represetatives and the company managing the contract to find out more facts.

“In response to Newport Pagnell Town Council formally raising concerns on behalf of the public... the Town Clerk and I had a meeting with representatives of the Home Office, the company managing the accommodation contract – Clearsprings Ready Homes, MK City Council and others,” said Mr Day/

"We reiterated the complete inappropriateness of using that site for that purpose and called on it to be closed as soon as possible...All the points we raised were heard and noted.”

He added: “The Home Office representatives indicated that as numbers requiring mass accommodation sites reduce overall, they will need less hotels, and they would hope to stop using this hotel in the new year. We obviously want it closed sooner than that if possible and asked them to prioritise closing this one asap….They did NOT promise a specific date.”

He said any evidence of any crime committed by any specific person there should be reported to the police and the Home Office has pledged to remove that person from the site.

“We called upon both the Home Office and the City Council to improve their processes so that they make sure they engage with parish councils, like ourselves, so that we know what is going on.”

Meanwhile local MP Chris Curtis is also strongly against the hotel being used for such a purpose.

He has said: “Both the council and I have objected strongly to this plan, as we believe the site is neither safe nor appropriate for this purpose. I previously objected when the Home Office proposed using this site in 2023, and my position remains the same. I have spoken with and written to the relevant minister to outline all my objections, and I will continue to push for the end of use of this site as soon as possible."

He added: “Regardless of this decision, I am confident that our town and city will remain welcoming and supportive.”

Clearsprings is one of the Home Office’s leading providers of asylum accommodation and its accounts show it has it has made more than £180m net profit in the past three years.

The director Graham King is dubbed the “asylum king” and earlier this year he entered the Sunday Times rich list with an estimated net worth of £750m.